JUST IN: FG launches youth confab portal

The Federal Government on Monday launched the official digital portal for the upcoming Nigeria Youth Conference also known as the National Youth Confab, aimed at mobilising young Nigerians for inclusive policy discussions and national development.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayode Olawande, who announced the launch, described the platform as a gateway to a nationwide movement of youth engagement.

“This is more than just a conference,” Olawande said. “It’s a generational turning point, a national movement, and a call to action.”

The initiative stems from President Bola Tinubu’s October 1, 2024, Independence Day broadcast, where he announced a 30-day National Youth Confab scheduled to hold in February 2025. The process was formally set in motion on March 10 with the inauguration of a 44-member Planning Committee at the State House in Abuja.

Olawande revealed the theme of the Confab as “Next Gen Nigeria: Crafting Solutions, Owning the Future,” describing it as “inclusive, non-partisan and youth-led.”

The newly launched portal, he said, will allow Nigerian youths to register as delegates, contribute to discussions, and access real-time updates before and during the Confab.

He added that participation will be structured in multiple phases—beginning with youth consultations in all 360 Federal Constituencies, followed by zonal sessions across six states, inclusion of young Nigerians in the diaspora, and culminating in a National Conference in Abuja to harmonise recommendations.

