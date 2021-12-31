JUST IN: FG extends NIN-SIM verification to March 31, 2022

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has announced the approval of the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to the 31st of March, 2022.

As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued 71 million NINs with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head, Corporate Communications of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke.

The statement said the stakeholders have applauded the Federal Government on the significant growth in the number of NIN enrolments and the increased drive to enlighten Nigerians and legal residents across the country.

Furthermore, NIMC has also set up enrolment centres in over thirty-one (31) countries to cater for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The statement noted that the growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about 3 to 4 SIMs linked to a NIN, reflects the concerted effort of the Federal Government, the Nigerian populace and legal residents and this is truly commendable.

“Following the request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora, the Federal Government has extended the deadline of the exercise to the 31st of March, 2022.

“This extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, and the registration of legal residents.

“The Minister has, however, implored Nigerians and legal residents to enrol for their NINs and link with their SIMs during this period of extension as more services will be requiring the NIN for identification.

“He also reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to support the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the NIMC in ensuring that the objectives of the exercise are achieved.

“The Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, wish to thank all Nigerians and stakeholders for their commitment and support towards the success of the project.

“They also applaud the efforts of the respective staff in ensuring a seamless NIN-SIM linkage and urge citizens and legal residents to complete the process of enrolment, verification, and SIM linkage on or before 31st March 2022”, 2021 the statement added.

