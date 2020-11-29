JUST IN: Explosions rock Wike’s father’s church in Port Harcourt

Explosions have rocked a church belonging to father of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

It was learnt that hoodlums numbering about five sneaked into the Christian Universal Church International on 25 Azikiwe Street Mile, 3 Diobu, on Saturday night and detonated the explosives suspected to be dynamite.

Report has it that there was also a significant part of the church which was damaged by the explosion, created panic in the area.

However, no group had claimed responsibility for the dastardly act, two of the miscreants were said to have been apprehended by a vigilant group and handed over to the police.

The operatives of Eagle crack, an outfit of the state police command, Mopol 19 and other security agencies were said to have cordoned off the area.

