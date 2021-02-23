JUST IN: Explosions, gunfire reported in Maiduguri

There are reports of loud explosions and sporadic gunshots in some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital which has led to the death of many persons with others injured.

Residents in the affected areas are fleeing for safety.

The explosions and gunshots were heard around Kaleri behind the University of Maiduguri, Adam Kolo, Limanti and Kagarmari wards of the city.

Sources also reported gunfire around Fori and Cashew plantation general area near Giwa military barracks.

Nigerian troops were said to be engaging insurgents who invaded the city.

Maiduguri has not witnessed this level of attack in a while.

More details later…

