(JUST IN): Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, dies at 75

Former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, is dead

.

Tribune Online gathered that the police chief, popularly known as Tafa Balogun, died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos State.

He was the Inspector General of Police during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

Born on August 25, 1947 in Ila Orangun, Osun State, he was appointed as the 11th Inspector General of Police in March 2002 but was forced to retire as a result of widespread charges of corruption in January 2005.

Tafa Balogun was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja on charges involving about N13 billion obtained through money laundering, theft and other sources.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under Nuhu Ribadu brought 70 charges against him covering the period from 2002 to 2004.





But the manner of his arrest drew comment from people as he was handcuffed and embarrassed by the operatives.

He made a plea bargain with the court in exchange for returning much of the property and money and was sentenced to six months in jail.

He was released on February 9, 2006 after serving his sentence, part of it in Abuja National Hospital.

After his freedom, he went underground and nothing much was heard about him till his demise.