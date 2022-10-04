(JUST IN): Ethiopian embassy bans visa on arrival for Nigerians

The Ethiopian embassy has suspended visas on arrival for Nigerians with immediate effect.

In a release issued on Tuesday by the embassy, passengers are to obtain their Visa at the Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before embarking on any trip to the country.

The embassy however notes that passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban.

According to the release “Passengers having a layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, etc are not affected by the ban and do not need a transit visa for their trips.”

