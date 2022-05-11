(JUST IN): Education Minister for State, Nwajiuba, resigns

The Minister of State for education, Emeka Nwajuiba has resigned his appointment.

This is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered members of the Federal Executive Council, who are vying for elective positions in the coming 2023 general election to resign on or before 16th May, 2022.

The resignation was however confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the president, Garba Shehu.

