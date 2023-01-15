(JUST IN) Edo train attack: Police rescue another 12 kidnapped victims

THE Police Command in Edo State, said a joint security forces in the state has rescued another 12 victims of the train attack that took place in Igueben Train Station.

This was contained in an e-signed statement issued by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Dankwara, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Benin City.

CP Dankwara, added that the joint security forces, acting on technical intelligence provided to the command on the kidnapped victims, stormed a forest named Igboa and rescued the twelve victims unhurt.

He named the rescued victims as: Unice Esaba (56yrs); Marian Mowoe (28yrs); Faith Smart (42years); Precious Egwuje (28yrs); Obehi Omaben (39yrs); Amm Benson (42yrs); Favour Akungo (18yrs); Akhimen Ehiemamen (48yrs); Christian Iyere (33yrs); Emmanuel Esieba (67yrs); Iyoha Julius (25yrs); Aguelle Beatrice (42yrs).

The Commissioner disclosed further that two more victims who he identified as ‘members of staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporations’ are still being held captive by their abductors.





He assured that cooperation and synergy is being built among security agents and local vigilant towards making sure the two victims are rescued unhurt.

This development, however, brings to the total number of rescued victims thus far to eighteen.