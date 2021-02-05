JUST IN: Edo primary school teachers call off 19-day indefinite strike

19 days after the commencement of an indefinite strike over conditions of service, the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Friday suspended the strike.

A statement by the chairman, Mr Pius Okhueleigbe, the assistant secretary-general, Mr Moni Mike and three others explained that the suspension of the indefinite strike which started on January 18, 2021, was due to the effort of the national leadership of the union.

The joint statement called on all public primary school-heads and teachers in the state to resume work on Monday 8th, February 2021.

The unionists, however, warned that any form of victimization against leaders and members should be promptly reported to the union for necessary action.

It also urged the state government to utilize the opportunity of the suspension to urgently meet the 10-point demands of the union so as to restore hope and confidence between the government and the union.

He praised teachers for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the indefinite strike action for the past 19 days, it, however, passed a vote of confidence on the state and branch leadership of the union and its affiliates.

The statement commended the efforts of the national leadership of the union, members of Edo state government transition committee, NUT Edo State Wing Elders Council, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Edo state office, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State council among others aimed at having the issues resolved amicably.

