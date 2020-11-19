JUST IN: Economist, Albert Okumagba, is dead
Delta-born economist and stockbroker, Albert Egbaroghene Okumagba, is dead.
Reports say that he died in Abuja on Thursday at 56 of a likely heart attack.
He was born into the popular Okumagba family of Warri in Delta State.
Okumagba was a member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and graduate of Lagos Business School (LBS). Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Bgl PLC.
Although no official statement has emerged from the family, a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, confirmed the passage of late Okumagba on his Facebook page, asking rhetorically: “Egba Why? Rest in Peace my dear brother.”
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.