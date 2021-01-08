JUST IN: Delta shifts schools’ second term resumption to January 18

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has announced a new resumption date for the second term for all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba, said the resumption of public and private primary and secondary schools earlier scheduled for January 11 has been shifted to January 18.

The statement indicated that schools with boarding facilities are to return on Sunday, January 17, 2021, while classes will start on Monday, January 18, 2021.

He urged parents and guardians to strictly adhere to the new dates by preparing the pupils and students for school resumption.

He added that resumption tests will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Mr Ukah reminded pupils and students that the resumption test will be part of their continuous assessment.

The commissioner, however, regretted the inconvenience the postponement of the earlier dates would cause the pupils, students, parents and other education stakeholders in the sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Delta shifts schools Delta shifts schools

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Delta shifts schools Delta shifts schools

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE