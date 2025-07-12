JUST IN: Delta monarch, Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, is dead

The traditional ruler of the ancient Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Macaulay Popo Ovbagbedia, JP, Uhurhie-Osadjere II, the Ohworode of Olomu, has joined his ancestors.

The transition of the monarch, who ascended the throne on 20 May 2023, was officially announced at the royal palace in Ovwor-Olomu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The announcement was made by the Otota (traditional spokesperson) of the Ancient Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, who was flanked by members of the Olomu Traditional Council of Chiefs and the late monarch’s family members.

The solemn declaration was accompanied by Ema dancers and a ceremonial salute of 21 cannon shots.

Following the announcement, all markets within the kingdom have been ordered closed. Burial and marriage celebrations are suspended, and shops are permitted to operate only for limited transactions.

As part of the mourning process, the kingdom has declared a one-month mourning period, effective from 12 July to 12 August 2025. All Olomu Kingdom chiefs are directed to wear black armbands on their left arms and to refrain from wearing the traditional Olomu chieftaincy red cap in honour of the late monarch.

A five-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE