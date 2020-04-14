(JUST IN): Defunct Sosoliso Airlines Chairman dies of coronavirus in London

Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airlines, Mr Victor Ikwuemesi, has died of the coronavirus pandemic in London, a close friend of the family disclosed on Tuesday.

Ikwuemesi, who was said to have been admitted in a London hospital for an undisclosed illness, later tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital.

Confirming the death of the businessman, Mr Ikechi Uko, a close friend of the son of the late Ikwuemesi who happened to be the Managing Director of the airline while his father was the Chairman, described the death of the airline chief as very sad

According to reports, late airline chief before his death was placed in an intensive care unit but when the oxygen was removed from him to eat, he found it difficult to breath on his own. He was then placed on ventilator and he died shortly.

Details later…..