Latest News

JUST IN: Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N820 per litre

Adam Mosadioluwa
Dangote slashes petrol price to N820, Dangote Refinery on petrol prices , Dangote Refinery on petrol price, Dangote Packaging expands output into African export

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a fresh reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing the new rate down to ₦820 per litre from the previous ₦840.

According to the refinery, the revised price takes effect from Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The adjustment represents a ₦20 cut in the company’s official petrol price.

ALSO READ: August 15: Trillions of Naira saved as Dangote Refinery rolls out nationwide distribution plan

This development comes just days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited slashed its pump price for PMS, reducing it from ₦945 to ₦910 per litre.

The latest reduction by Dangote Refinery follows an earlier move by the company barely a week ago, when it lowered its ex-depot price from ₦880 to ₦840 per litre.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Salihu Lukman, 2027: Atiku's coalition yet to adopt ADC — Lukman 2027: Coalition has options outside ADC — Lukman
Next Article logo of INEC, Osun 2026: INEC warns staff against political manipulation

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×