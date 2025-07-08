JUST IN: Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N820 per litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a fresh reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), bringing the new rate down to ₦820 per litre from the previous ₦840.
According to the refinery, the revised price takes effect from Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
The adjustment represents a ₦20 cut in the company’s official petrol price.
This development comes just days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited slashed its pump price for PMS, reducing it from ₦945 to ₦910 per litre.
The latest reduction by Dangote Refinery follows an earlier move by the company barely a week ago, when it lowered its ex-depot price from ₦880 to ₦840 per litre.
