JUST IN: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi, Eid Al-Adha to be celebrated June 6

The crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1446 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming that Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Haramain, the official platform for the Two Holy Mosques, announced the development on its X handle on Tuesday evening.

The post stated: “The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia — Dhul Hijjah 1446 begins tonight. Day of ‘Arafah: 5 June 2025, Eid Al-Adha: 6 June 2025.

“May Allāh accept the Hajj of the Hujjaj and our worship and allow us to make the most of these blessed days. Aameen.”

According to the timeline released by Haramain.info, the first day of Dhul Hijjah falls on Wednesday, May 28. The Day of Arafah, which is one of the most significant days of the Hajj pilgrimage, will be observed on Thursday, June 5.

The final and most festive day, Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, will be celebrated the following day, Friday, June 6.

However, in line with tradition, Muslims in Nigeria will have to wait for a directive from the Sultan of Sokoto, His Majesty Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the day Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated.

