JUST IN: COVID-19: Delta loses third patient in isolation centre

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya-Warri
patients, coronavirus

A coronavirus positive patient has died in one of the isolation centres in Delta State.

The patient’s death is recorded against Ughelli South in the Delta State COVID-19 Chart Update made available to journalists on Wednesday evening by the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.

No further disclosure of the deceased’s identity was made.

The chart indicated 12 active cases, two discharged and three dead while the total cases still remains at 17.

The state currently enjoys a relaxed lockdown, but with a dusk-to-dawn curfew in place while the borders – land, water and air – remain shut to further curtail the spread of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos discharges Indian, 36 other patients after testing negative for coronavirus

Latest News

COVID-19: Obaigbena donates ThisDay Dome as 320-bed isolation centre

Latest News

JUST IN: 14 more health workers test positive for coronavirus in Kano

Latest News

UPDATE: Emirate flight returned to Dubai because passenger went into labour, says…

Comments