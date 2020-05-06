JUST IN: COVID-19: Delta loses third patient in isolation centre

A coronavirus positive patient has died in one of the isolation centres in Delta State.

The patient’s death is recorded against Ughelli South in the Delta State COVID-19 Chart Update made available to journalists on Wednesday evening by the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu.

No further disclosure of the deceased’s identity was made.

The chart indicated 12 active cases, two discharged and three dead while the total cases still remains at 17.

The state currently enjoys a relaxed lockdown, but with a dusk-to-dawn curfew in place while the borders – land, water and air – remain shut to further curtail the spread of the pandemic.