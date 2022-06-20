JUST IN: Court stops INEC from ending voter registration on June 30

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from ending voter registration on June 30, 2022.

The judge granted the order against INEC while ruling on a motion exparte filed by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP and 185 concerned Nigerians had early this month filed the suit against INEC asking the court to, “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards, the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

The organisation had asked the court to restrain INEC from discontinuing the continuous voters’ registration exercise from June 30, 2022, or any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Hearing in the suit is adjourned to June 29, 2022. The suit followed the decision by INEC to extend the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties by six days, from June 3 to June 9. But the commission failed to also extend the online pre-registration which ended May 30, 2022, and the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ending June 30, 2022.

In the suit numbered, FHC/L/CS/1034/2022 filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, and transferred to Abuja, SERAP is asking the court to determine “whether the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is not a violation of Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act, and international standards.”

SERAP is asking the court for “a declaration that the failure of INEC to extend the deadline for voter registration is a violation of eligible Nigerians’ rights to participate freely in their own government, equality and equal protection.





“An order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to extend voter registration by a minimum of three months and take effective measures to ensure that eligible Nigerians are able to register to exercise their right to vote in the 2023 general elections.”

