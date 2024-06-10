The court has finally granted activist VeryDarkMan bail after three weeks in detention.

Today, June 10, 2024, famous Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut confirmed in a new post that VeryDarkMan was in court this morning, and his bail has been granted.

He wrote, “THIS MORNING: VeryDarkMan seen in court this morning. Bail has been granted to him, and arrangements are currently being made. He will be home once he finishes that.”

Recall Tribune reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja remanded activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, on charges of cybercrime on May 22, 2024.

The police charge sheets revealed that VeryDarkMan faced five counts related to cyberstalking.

One of the charges alleged that he posted videos on his Instagram account, ‘verydarkblackman,’ containing information that was “grossly offensive, pornographic, or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing nature.”

ALSO READ: Why petrol price can’t drop as low as N300/ltr — Oil marketers

The court was informed that the defendant falsely claimed in an Instagram video that Iyabo Ojo was involved in an indecent sexual relationship with her daughter, despite knowing the information was untrue.

Additionally, the police alleged that VeryDarkMan shared another video on social media falsely accusing actress Tonto Dike of criminally converting proceeds from crowdfunding for the #JusticeforMohbadMovement and falsely claiming that she was behind the controversial gossip blog, Gistlover.

Furthermore, the prosecution alleged that in another video posted on social media, VeryDarkMan falsely claimed that high-ranking police officers and senators were having sexual relationships with Idris Okuneye, a male cross-dresser popularly known as Bobrisky, who has since been convicted.