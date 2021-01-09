JUST IN: Court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Saturday dismissed forgery suit brought against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Mr Williams Edobor.

The plaintiffs had dragged Obaseki to court for forging his University of Ibadan (UI) certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Sued alongside Obaseki are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and INEC.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a judgement on Saturday dismissed the suit on the ground that the Plaintiffs failed to prove the forgery allegation against governor Obaseki beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

Details later…

