JUST IN: Court bars Akpabio, Natasha from granting interviews over ongoing case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate from granting press, TV interviews, or making social media posts regarding the ongoing case concerning the suspension of the female lawmaker.

Justice Binta Nyako issued the order on Friday, restraining all parties involved, including their lawyers, from discussing the case in public.

This follows complaints by Akpabio’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), regarding Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan granting interviews to media outlets such as BBC, CNN, and other news organizations.

He argued that these interviews were prejudicial to the course of justice.

Natasha’s lawyer, J.S Okutepa (SAN) countered Ogunwumiju’s point, pointing out that a Senator from the South East had also appeared on TV and discussed the case.

He insisted that the court’s order should apply to all parties, including any member of the Senate, stressing the need for decorum.

Ruling on the application, Justice Nyako ordered that there should be “no press interviews by parties and counsel as regards the subject matter of this case.”

She further ruled, “No streaming or social media posts as regards this case by any of the parties and counsel. No TV interviews analyzing the subject matter of this case while the case is subjudice.”

The judge also directed that the parties ensure a “total media blockade” on the case until a decision is made.

The court adjourned the matter to May 12, 2025, for hearing.

