JUST IN: Coronavirus cases in Lagos may reach 120,000 in July, says govt

Lagos State government on Friday projected that coronavirus cases may increase to 120,000 in the state by July.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this during a press conference to review the situation of the pandemic in the state at Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital.

He said the increase being recorded was as a result of the decentralisation of sample collections to the 20 local governments, adding that if the government had not put machinery in place, the situation would have been worse.

The commissioner added that without being proactive, Lagos would have by now recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases it had now.

Abayomi disclosed that places like Alimosho, Oshodi, and Isolo had begun record increased cases.

He, however, noted that 97 per cent of positive cases at its isolation centres were mild and moderate cases, while only three percent were severe cases.

Abayomi also disclosed that the state government is to begin hydroxychloroquine trials in the next one week.

