JUST IN: CBN Governor Emefiele shuns Senate invitation
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele on Monday failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Finance.
The Committee led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola had invited the governor of the apex bank to offer explanations on the rationale behind the exchange rates it used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).
ALSO READ: Ogun Election: appeal court reserves judgment in Akinlade’s appeal
The projects are being funded to the tune of billions of naira by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) across the country.
The Senate Committee was peeved that Mr. Emefiele sent the Deputy Governor of the apex bank, Sonubi Folashodun to represent him.
Details later…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
New Discovery Reveals Herbal Mixture that Completely treats Staphylococcus, syphilis, gonorrhea, toilet infections and other std without relapse! Click Now.