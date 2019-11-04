Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele on Monday failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Finance.

The Committee led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola had invited the governor of the apex bank to offer explanations on the rationale behind the exchange rates it used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

The projects are being funded to the tune of billions of naira by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) across the country.

The Senate Committee was peeved that Mr. Emefiele sent the Deputy Governor of the apex bank, Sonubi Folashodun to represent him.

Details later…