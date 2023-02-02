In a bid to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians who are finding it hard to get the redesigned currency, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to begin payment of the new notes to customers over the counter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi on Thursday.

“In line with this resolve, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to commence the payment of the redesigned Naira notes over the counter, subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20,000,” the statement partly read.

