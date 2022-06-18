(JUST IN): Catholic Church bans Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

The Catholic Church has banned Catholics from attending the Catholic Adoration Ministry of the controversial Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka.

Recall that Father Mbaka had recently in a video attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, calling him a stingy man and that he cannot be president of Nigeria.

After several backlashes from the public, the embattled priest apologised to the former Anambra State governor.

This suspension according to a statement signed by the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga is because of the utterances of Fr Mbaka which he said violates the church’s teachings.

He, however, ordered that no Catholic priest or lay faithful should attend activities of the Adoration Ministry henceforth until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

The statement reads: “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings, and atter several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry

Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.

“I enjoin all the Christian faithful to keep praying for Fr. Mbaka and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu as I entrust him and the Diocese to the maternal care and protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles.”