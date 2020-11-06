JUST IN: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, eyes 20 electoral college votes, set to take over White House

The Democratic Party candidate in the US presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Friday afternoon took the lead in Pennsylvania, hitherto a stronghold of the Republican Party, clearing the coast for him to garner the expected 270 electoral college votes.

Biden is currently leading the Republican candidate, President Donald Trump, having garnered 253 electoral college votes while Trump currently has 213 electoral college votes.

Biden is therefore set to garner all the 20 electoral college votes as he is currently leading Trump with over 6,000 votes with a few thousand of votes counting expected to be concluded later on Friday.

Biden now has 3,295,319 votes while Trump has 3,289,717 as of 3.00 p.m on Friday. Biden had earlier on Friday morning also overtaken Trump in Georgia which has 16 electoral votes.

If both Pennsylvania and Georgia are eventually won by Biden, he will garner 289 electoral college votes, surpassing the required 270 college votes to become the president by 19 votes.

