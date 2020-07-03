JUST IN: Bauchi gov suspends Emir of Misau, other traditional rulers over crisis

Further to the suspension of the Caretaker Chairman and other management staff of Misau LGA following a communal clash that claimed lives in the area, the Emir of Misau, Alh Ahmed Suleiman has been suspended until further notice.

Also suspended alongside the Emir are the District Head of Chiroma and the Village head of Zadawa in Hardawa District as well as other traditional rulers in the affected areas pending the outcome of an administrative investigation on the remote and immediate causes of the clash.

For the period they are to be suspended, non of them is allowed to travel out of Misau and must cooperate with the Investigative Panel in carrying out its official function.

The suspension was announced by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Friday at the Council Chambers of the Government House during the inauguration of the 13 administrative panel of investigation declaring that information at the disposal of Government implicated the traditional institutions in the area for negligence which led to the needless clash.

A visibly angry Bala Mohammed declared that anyone found culpable in the clash no matter how highly placed in the society will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land because according to him the clash was avoidable.

The Governor frowned at the situation whereby forest reserve earmarked for grazing and pastoral purposes were hijacked and encroached by greedy people causing the needless clash that led to the loss of innocent lives.

He lamented that activities of some selfish people who have continued to encroach into grazing reserves have rendered the Fulani herders unstable forcing them to become violent engaging in kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes considering the fact that they are left with nothing to rely on for survival.

He directed the Panel to go about its assignment without fear or favour and ensure that no person indicted was let alone and submit its reports in the next three weeks to enable the government to act accordingly saying that the steps taken were in line with the all relevant laws in the state and county.

In his brief remarks, Chairman of the Panel, Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa declared that the panel will do its assignment with diligence and will not spare anyone found implicated in the happenings before and during the clash.

Tijjani Gamawa who could not hide his annoyance with the development wondered why a few people will in the pursuit of their selfish interest expose other innocent people to danger even lost of lives.

