(JUST IN): Bandits storm Abuja estate kidnap several residents

Metro
By Tribune Online
Bandits abduct scores of travellers, Niger Assembly call for help as bandits take over Paikoro LGDesignating bandits as terrorists not enough, clampdown on them, Ibadan Catholic Bishops tells FGBandits in military uniforms kill three in Taraba, Bandits kidnap over 70, Troops kill five bandits in Kaduna, Many killed as bandits, Four soldiers killed, Gunmen invade Kabba correctional, Bandits kidnap 18 in Kaduna, bandits kidnap 100 students, Bandits kill 66, suspected herdsmen kill, Bandits struck in Kebbi, Bandits kidnap 20 women, Bandits strike again, Bandits kill 3, Suspected bandits abduct, Bandits abduct secondary school, attack by bandits on Niger community, Air Force operative killed in Zamfara, Rufai Maikaji’, Vigilante group kills nine bandits, Local Govt Service Commission, Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, bandits attack in Niger, Bandits kill 11, injure three in Katsina
FILE PHOTO

Criminals suspected to be bandits have in the early hours of Monday, attacked an estate in Abuja called the Efab Mini-Estate inside the bigger Genuine Estate in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to sources, the bandits in large numbers stormed the estate and operated from 1am to 4am, before kidnapping a number of the residents of the estate.

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, claimed the incident was probably a robbery case and not kidnap.

She, however, said police operatives have been deployed to the scene to investigate the incident.

 

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Metro

Man, 21, arrested for raping 13-year-old sister in Anambra

Metro

Two robbers arrested while escaping with loot on Apongbon bridge

Metro

Tension in Abuja as man is stoned, set ablaze over alleged blasphemy

Metro

Masquerader killed, many injured in Kogi explosion

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More