(JUST IN): Bandits storm Abuja estate kidnap several residents
Criminals suspected to be bandits have in the early hours of Monday, attacked an estate in Abuja called the Efab Mini-Estate inside the bigger Genuine Estate in the Federal Capital Territory.
According to sources, the bandits in large numbers stormed the estate and operated from 1am to 4am, before kidnapping a number of the residents of the estate.
Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, claimed the incident was probably a robbery case and not kidnap.
She, however, said police operatives have been deployed to the scene to investigate the incident.
