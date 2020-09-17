JUST IN: Babalakin resigns as UNILAG council chairman
The suspended chairman of the governing council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Dr Wale Babalakin, has resigned his appointment from the service of the university.
He resigned on Thursday and the Corporate Affairs Manager of his office, Mr Mikail Mumuni, confirmed this to Tribune Online in a telephone interview.
He said, “Yes it is true that he has resigned.”
Details later.
