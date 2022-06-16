(JUST IN): Army finds another abducted Chibok girl during clearance operation

The Nigerian Army on Thursday announced that its troops had found another Chibok girl abducted by the Boko Haram insurgent on April 14, 2014.

The Army said its troops found the girl, whose name was given as Hauwa Joseph, along with her baby during clearance operations conducted by the troops.

According to the Nigerian Army on its Twitter handle on Thursday, the girl and the baby have been taken to a military medical facility for medical attention.

According to the Army: “Troops during clearance operations on 14 June 2022 intercepted another abducted girl from GGSS Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram on 14 April 2014.

“The intercepted Chibok girl and her baby are currently in a military medical facility.”

