JUST IN: Appeal Court quashes life sentence on Sotitobire chapel founder, Prophet Alfa, over missing boy

The Court of Appeal siting in Akure, Ondo State, on Friday set aside the judgment of the Ondo state High Court and set free the founder of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa.

Alfa was sentenced to life imprisonment over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, in his church in 2019.

The Sotitobire founder had asked the appeal court to set aside his life sentence conviction by the court.

The court ruled that the circumstantial evidence the High Court relied was not enough to convict him.

Justice Gamma Barka, who read the judgment on behalf of other judges, subsequently discharged and acquitted Alfa.

Details later…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…