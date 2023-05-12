Some Members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives, under the aegis of Joint Task on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President-elect, Senator Kasim Shettima as part of ongoing efforts to rally support for APC preferred Aspirants for the positions of the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The lawmakers were led by the Chairman of the Joint Task, Hon. Usman Kumo; Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on House Services, Hon. Wale Raji, among others.

Before proceeding to the private residence of the Vice President-elect, located at Asokoro District, all the Members-elect associated with the Joint Task Group had earlier converged at the former Bon Hotel, besides Lois Edet House, Nigerian Police headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting coincides with the official declaration of the Speakership campaign of the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Recall that the Deputy Speaker and members of the G7 namely: Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Hon Sani Jaji, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Sada Soli, Hon. Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo) had kicked against the imposition of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu by the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

Details later…

