(JUST IN) APC primary: Buhari, northern governors meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with northern governors belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is apparently part of the last-minute consultations over the choice of the APC’s flag bearer that is due to emerge on Tuesday at its national convention.

There is yet no agreement on who is the party’s preferred candidate despite the President’s appeal to the APC governors to support him to choose his successor.

Among governors in meeting are Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Sule Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

More details later…