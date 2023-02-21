By Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

Four days to the conduct of the general elections, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to make available to Nigerians the total number of Permanent Voters Cards collected by eligible voters.

Minister of Works and Housing who incidentally is the Director of the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Babatunde Raji Fashola, made the demand at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Fashola said making public the total number of PVCs collected in states and local government available to Nigerians “is critical to reinforce the credibility of the process that they are preparing for.”

Checks revealed that the Commission Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, last January gave a figure of 93,469,008 as Nigerians who registered for PVCs voters for 2023 general elections.

Details later …