An aircraft belonging to XeJet Airlines has skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft, an Embraer 145 with 52 passengers and three crew members which departed from Abuja, landed at the Lagos airport at 11:29 am before siding off the runway.

Fire and rescue officials were immediately drafted to the scene to help in evacuation of the passengers.

The development has led to the temporary closure of the runway.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the bureau while confirming the incident revealed that a team of inspectors has been deployed to the site of the incident.

Other details of the aircraft are: Call Sign: 5NBZZ, aircraft type, Embraer 145.

The incident may have been caused by the heavy downpour recorded in Lagos which must have caused the runway to be waterlogged.