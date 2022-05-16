(JUST IN): Amaechi resigns as Transportation Minister

The Presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Before now, Amaechi was the Minister of Transportation, a position he held for over six years.

Sources close to the former Minister said Amaechi sent “his resignation letter today “.

It will be recalled that last week, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Federal political appointees seeking electoral office in the forthcoming general elections to resign.

Buhari had given today, 16th May 2022 as the deadline for the appointees to comply with the order.

