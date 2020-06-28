JUST IN: Ajimobi buried at his residence

The remains of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, were on Sunday laid to rest at his Oluyole Estate residence.

The former governor was buried at 10.20 a.m. according to Islamic rites after his body was brought in from Lagos early on Sunday.

His burial was only attended by family members with some insiders so as to observe social distance laid by NCDC.

Among the clerics at the burial were Alhaji Kunle Sanni, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abubakri AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokere among others.

Also present here are APC gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Hon Shina Peller, Honourable Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, Representative of Ekiti State governor, Senator Teslim Folarin, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare and members of 8th Assembly.

DETAILS LATER…

