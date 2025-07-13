JUST IN: Air Peace flight veers off runway in Port Harcourt

An Air Peace flight P47190 veered off the runway on Sunday morning while landing at the Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport in Port Harcourt.

Though no clue has yet been disclosed as to the cause of the incident, available information claimed there were no casualties.

The flight which originated at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos ran into the incident on touchdown at the destination.

Air Peace management has confirmed in a release signed by its spokesman, Osifo-whiskey Efe, that its “Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, (Sunday), had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported,” it says.

The airline assured the flying public of its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety in all operations.

