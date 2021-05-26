JUST IN: Again, policeman feared dead, as gunmen attack police patrol van in Delta

A policeman is feared dead as some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, on Wednesday morning, allegedly attacked a routine police patrol team and set their van on fire in Delta State.

This is coming barely 10 days after some gunmen attacked Nsukwa Divisional Police Station and killed three officers as well as torching the station.

The Wednesday attack, a Facebook page, Wong Box, said the incident occurred along Otulu Junction, Akwukwu-Igbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state,

The post read thus: “Unknown Gun Men (UGM) attacked policemen on duty along Otulu AKWUKWU IGBO road this morning.

“A Policeman has been confirmed dead, Police Vehicle also burnt.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not confirm the incident to our reporter as of the time of filing the report.

“No confirmation for now,” he quipped.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. JUST IN: Again, policeman feared dead, as gunmen attack police patrol van in Delta

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… JUST IN: Again, policeman feared dead, as gunmen attack police patrol van in Delta

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…