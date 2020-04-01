JUST IN: Again, Davido tests negative for coronavirus

Nigerian Music star and DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for the second time, has tested negative for coronavirus.

He revealed this in a tweet on his Twitter page.

According to Davido: “I did a second test for the covid19 virus again, once again I’m Negative.”

I did a second test for the covid19 virus again …. once again I’m Negative …. — Davido (@davido) April 1, 2020

Recall that Davido and 31 others had earlier gone for a test in which only Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, test result came back positive for coronavirus.

Also, on the of March, he was in contact with the Oyo State governor who tested positive for Coronavirus on

