For the second consecutive time, the Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned the case between Peter Obi of Labour Party and All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, to Friday, May 19, 2023.

The pre-hearing of the petition against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Justice Tsammani fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.

Recall the court had fixed today, Wednesday, May 17, for the continuation of the pre-hearing that started last week.

