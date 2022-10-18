(JUST IN): Again, Atiku jets out to Europe ‘on business trip’

By Taofeek Lawal-Abuja 
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has travelled out of the country to Europe for “business discussions.”
The PDP candidate travelled on Tuesday night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn, according to reports.
According to Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, the meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility.
The former vice president was in Kaduna on Monday where he promised to put and an to the security challenges the country is currently passing through and provide unemployment opportunities for the youth.

