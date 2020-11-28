JUST IN: Abducted wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff released

The abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, on Saturday regained freedom after spending two days in the captives of her abductors.

It was gathered that the kidnapped woman who was abducted on Thursday night while travelling from Lagos to Akure, was rescued on Saturday morning by men of the Amotekun Corps.

According to a source, men of the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported.

The source disclosed that the Amotekun corps collaborated with local hunters and vigilante in the area to trace the perpetrators of the crime and said the synergy yielded result in the early Saturday morning.

He confided in Tribune Online that some hoodlums were apprehended in connection with the crime and had been transferred to the state capital, Akure for interrogation.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and on her way to Akure. She was released without paying ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.

Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the release of Mrs. Ale said it is too early to disclose how the wife of Chief of Staff to governor Akeredolu was rescued.

Attempts to confirm the development with the state police command did not yield results as the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reach to confirm the release of the woman.

Mrs Ale was abducted on Thursday night by some suspected gunmen at Owena area, near Akure.

The incident happened very close to the military check point in the town and the bandits operated without hindrance and abducted the wife of the Chief of staff.

