JUST IN: Abducted wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff released

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure

The abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to  Ondo State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, on Saturday regained freedom after spending two days in the captives of her abductors.

It was gathered that the kidnapped woman who was abducted on Thursday night while travelling from Lagos to Akure, was rescued on Saturday morning by men of the Amotekun Corps.

According to a source,  men of the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported.

The source disclosed that the Amotekun corps collaborated with local hunters and vigilante in the area to trace the perpetrators of the crime and said the synergy yielded result in the early Saturday morning.

He confided in Tribune Online that some hoodlums were apprehended in connection with the crime and had been transferred to the state capital, Akure for interrogation.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom  and on her way to Akure. She was released without paying ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.

ALSO READ: Return to God to rebuild self, society, Okowa charges Nigerians

Commandant of the Amotekun Corps,  Chief Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the release of Mrs. Ale said it is too early to disclose how the wife of Chief of Staff to governor Akeredolu was rescued.

Attempts to confirm the development with the state police command did not yield results as the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reach to confirm the release of the woman.

Mrs Ale was abducted on Thursday night by some suspected gunmen at Owena area, near Akure.

The incident happened very close to the military check point in the town  and the bandits operated without hindrance and abducted the wife of the Chief of staff.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Doctor Says High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) is Reversible. CLICK HERE To See how to CORRECT it Today

You might also like
Latest News

Insecurity: Troops neutralise armed robbery kingpin in Jos — DHQ

Latest News

Kano govt moves towards finding lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers’ conflict

Latest News

Return to God to rebuild self, society, Okowa charges Nigerians

Latest News

Niger govt to sponsor education of children of slain vigilantes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More