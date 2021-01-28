JUST IN: 384 out of 802 returnees from Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja

Three hundred males, 83 females and one infant out of the 802 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia on Thursday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Saudi Air flight B773 at about 1:10 p.m.

The returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the revised COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Wednesday announced that 802 Nigerian nationals will return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday and Friday.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, made the disclosure in a statement, disclosing that the returnees will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport via two Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Details later…..

