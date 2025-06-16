June 23 start date for digitisation in Lagos division stands — Federal High Court

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has informed legal practitioners in the Lagos Judicial Division and its environs that the digitization transition previously scheduled to commence on June 23, 2025, will still hold but will run concurrently with the manual process.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the court, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, Esq., the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, said that it is “adopting a hybrid implementation of the policy”.

According to the statement released on Monday, the decision was taken to ensure a seamless and inclusive adoption of the e-filing transition, while addressing feedback and operational concerns received from stakeholders.

According to the Chief Judge, the reform is being introduced with careful planning and in phases, taking into consideration the infrastructure, capacity, and preparedness of users and staff.

“It is also to enhance access to Justice and align with global best practices in Judicial Administration”, the statement said.

Legal practitioners are also reminded of the importance of activating their Legal Mail accounts via the Nigerian Bar Association portal at https://nigerianbar.ng, as the official e-mail service remains a critical requirement for accessing the e-filing system.

The Court pledged to release further updates, including a new timeline for full digitization, in the near future.

The digitization reform is part of a broader effort to modernize Nigeria’s judicial system, improve efficiency, and reduce delays in legal proceedings through the integration of technology.

