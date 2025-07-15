June 2025: Gunmen kill 1,111, abduct 276 in Nigeria — Report

A total of 1,111 people were killed and 276 others abducted by non-state actors across Nigeria in June 2025, according to a report released by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited.

Despite the figures, the report noted a decline in overall security incidents compared to the preceding month, May 2025. It recorded a 48.04 percent drop in total incidents, from 895 in May to 465 in June.

Similarly, fatalities fell by 14.27 percent, down from 1,296 in May to 1,111 in June, while abductions decreased sharply by 74.59 percent, with 276 cases in June compared to 1,086 the previous month.

However, the report pointed out that “civilian fatalities remained high, accounting for 72.37percent (804 individuals) of the total fatalities in June.”

Farmer-herder clashes were identified as a major source of fatalities in the North-Central region. At the same time, the North-West recorded the highest number of abductions, accounting for 72.10 percent of those kidnapped in June.

Providing a broader context, the report stated that security trends in the second quarter of 2025 were mixed. While there was a slight 1.95 percent decline in incidents from 2,359 in the first quarter to 2,313 in the second, fatalities rose by 5.66 percent, from 3,301 to 3,499.

“The North-Central, North-West and North-East regions saw increases of 34.97, 5.36 and 12.04 percent respectively,” it disclosed.

Abductions dropped by 11.45 percent in Q2, with 2,540 cases compared to 2,862 in Q1. The report noted that all three northern regions recorded significant declines in abduction numbers over the period.

In the first half of 2025, a total of 4,672 security breaches were recorded. Compared to the second half of 2024, this represented a 1.08 percent decline, but compared to the first half of 2024, it marked a 9.21 percent increase.

The report further revealed that “a staggering 6,800 fatalities occurred. This represents a 13.67 percent increase compared to H2 2024 and a significant 19.11 percent increase compared to H1 2024.”

Zamfara State was highlighted as the deadliest state during the period, with 1,088 fatalities. It also recorded the highest number of abductions, with 1,755 cases.

According to the report, persistent insecurity continues to plague the North-West and North-East regions due to the activities of ideological insurgents and armed bandit groups.

It also flagged increasing levels of violence in the North-Central region, especially in Niger, Benue, Plateau, and Kwara states, where abductions, armed assaults, and rural raids have remained prevalent.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE