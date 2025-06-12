June 12: Zulum pardons 66 inmates, donates food, cash to 1,280 prisoners

The Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, granted a state pardon to 66 convicted inmates while donating food items, livestock, and cash to the inmates at Maiduguri Minimum Prison as part of celebrating “Democracy Day” on June 12.

During a visit to a correctional facility in Maiduguri on Thursday, Zulum announced that the pardon was based on the recommendations of a committee on inmates’ welfare.

According to him, the state pardon for 66 inmates was in line with the constitutional powers vested in him.

“In exercise of my powers under the Constitution, I hereby grant a state pardon to 66 inmates,” the Governor said, adding that some sentences, especially those serving life terms, would be reviewed and reduced.

As part of the immediate humanitarian support, the Governor donated 300 bags of rice, cows, and ₦20,000 cash to each of the 1,280 inmates in the facility.

Governor Zulum urged the inmates to remain law-abiding and reflect on the actions that led to their incarceration.

“You must not return to the same mistakes. This is a chance to start anew,” he said.

He also assured them that the ongoing construction of a mosque within the prison premises would be completed within the next month.

He promised to establish an enterprise skills acquisition centre and vocational training facilities in Maiduguri Maximum Prison to help the rehabilitated prisoners become self-reliant and fully reintegrated into society.

The Governor encouraged the inmates to remain prayerful and make positive use of their time behind bars, pledging continuous support to the correctional system.

This intervention reflects part of the Governor’s broader commemoration of Democracy Day.

Zulum also commissioned many projects executed by his government within the last year, including roads, housing estates, health centres, skill acquisition centres, mega schools, etc.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE