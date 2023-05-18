Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM), a coalition of 121 community-based and human rights groups, said on Wednesday that it will confer the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the honour of Distinguished Award for Courage as part of the activities to mark the 30th Anniversary of the June 12 election annulment.

Business mogul, the Late MKO Abiola, won the election but the then military administration headed by General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida annulled the result of the exercise adjudged as the freest and fairest ever in the country’s history.

AYDM, the largest pan- Yoruba coalition in the old Western Nigeria, disclosed this in a signed statement by its General Secretary, Comrade Popoola Ajayi, Secretary for Organisation, Chief Kunle Oshodi, and Omohinmi Ehonwa respectively, listing other Awardees at the event slated to hold on June 12, 2023 in Lagos, to include the Kaduna State Governor- elect, Comrade Uba Sanni, Ekiti State governor, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu and other front runners whose names will be announced soon.

Besides, the group also listed General Hassan Katsina, who it said was one of those who worked quietly with humility for the actualisation of the June 12 election, but unknown, saying that posthumous awards would be given to Pa Alfred Rewane, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Dr Beko Ransome Kuti, Pa Adekunle Ajasin and Comrade Chima Ubani, among others.

The coalition said the honour was in recognition of the role played by Asiwaju Tinubu, the Kaduna State Governor-elect, Shehu Sanni and others in the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 election, adding that award also took into consideration the key political figures who stood out in the consolidation of democracy in the country.

Speaking on the honour being conferred on Asiwaju Tinubu, AYDM said since 1960, Nigeria had never produced a president from the rank and file of the radical pro-democracy movement until the February 2023 elections, adding that past civilian presidents of Nigeria had been largely rookies of the military who imposed them on Nigerians making it difficult for the country to break the jinx of underdevelopment and godfatherism.

According to the group, the award will teach lessons to the younger generation about the tough history of the country and those who stood firmly with the people at the most difficult times.

“Some people elected today were never part of the campaign for democracy. Some of them opposed and worked against democracy.

“They were hands in gloves with a military dictatorship. We need to educated Nigerians on our history and the true heroes of democracy,” the statement said.

“Tinubu, Shehu Sani, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Femi Falana, Wole Soyinka, Chima Ubani all risked their lives for a democratic country. They put in everything at the risk of their lives to resist tyranny and injustice. They deserve to be celebrated,” it added.

Speaking further AYDM, described June 12 as a national struggle for justice, human rights and unity for a democratic and just society, noting that the heroes were not just people from the South-West.

According to it, many people from the North, including the Fulani and Hausa also participated in the historic campaign for a better and equitable Nigeria based on liberty and respect for the sanctity of votes.

“People born 30 years ago are now fathers. Many may not actually realise the pains and anguish that Nigerians passed through and those that led the struggle for democracy of today.

“These honours are partly to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians, especially the younger generation on who their heroes were,” it said.

AYDM projected that the programme slated for Lagos on June 12, would be attended by about 2000 delegates from across the county, saying that thousands of participants in the United States, North America and in Europe and Asia would also join online to participate.

“Given the recent experience during the 2023 elections when efforts were made by some political interests to redefine the history of Nigeria, June 12 is once another iconic opportunity for Nigerians coming together to reassert their unity and oneness in response to the prevailing situation in Nigeria and to further celebrate the emergence of a president from the history of pro-democracy struggle,” the statement said.