June 12: Why Tinubu must honour Adefarati — Group

Concerned Citizens of Ondo State, under the auspices of Pro-Democracy Advocates Youths and Patriots of Nigeria, have lamented the omission of the name of a former Governor of Ondo State, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, from the list of eminent Nigerians honoured posthumously by President Bola Tinubu.

The group described the omission of the late Adefarati’s name as painful, stating that he was a freedom fighter and an omitted hero of democracy.

They said Adefarati was a core member of NADECO whose name remained etched in gold in the struggle for democracy.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, the group’s spokesperson, Pius Ade Babaleye, described the late governor as “one of Nigeria’s finest statesmen and freedom fighters whose name is etched in gold in the struggle for democracy.”

Babaleye lamented: “As a core NADECO leader, he stood firm against the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha, advocating for civil rule and constitutional governance when it was dangerous to do so.

“He suffered intimidation, harassment, and threats, but never once wavered in his conviction that Nigeria deserved better.

“Beyond his NADECO legacy, as Governor of Ondo State, Chief Adefarati’s leadership left an indelible mark. He reintroduced free education and free medical care—two policies that transformed the lives of the poor and vulnerable.

“He established OSOPADEC (Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission), a model for regional development and resource management.

“He spearheaded the relocation and renaming of the state-owned university to Akungba-Akoko—now Adekunle Ajasin University—a move that revitalised education and development in the Akoko region.

“These achievements were not mere political gestures—they were enduring legacies built on his belief in human dignity, equity, and progress.

“Yet, during the recent roll call of June 12 heroes honoured by your esteemed office, his name was conspicuously missing.

“This omission, Mr President, has sparked deep concern, especially in Ondo State and among those who cherish our nation’s democratic history.

“Social platforms, civil society groups, and political commentators have all echoed the same sentiment: Chief Adefarati deserves national honour.

“There is growing public perception that the June 12 honours list may have overlooked some critical figures whose sacrifices were no less significant than those rightly honoured.

“The absence of names like Adefarati’s has fuelled a call for a more inclusive review—one that does not let the passage of time erase the contributions of our unsung heroes.

“We respectfully urge Your Excellency, who yourself is a renowned hero of democracy and a former NADECO stalwart, to revisit this matter.

“The recognition of Chief Adefarati’s legacy is not just about Ondo State—it is about national justice, historical truth, and honouring a father and hero who gave everything for Nigeria’s democracy.

“Immortalising Chief Adefarati, whether through posthumous national honours or through federal monuments in his name, will correct a painful oversight and send a powerful message—that Nigeria remembers, appreciates, and honours every hand that helped to shape her democratic journey.”

He prayed that the tenure of the President will “continue to reflect the spirit of fairness and gratitude that you have long embodied.”

