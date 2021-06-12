June 12: We’re still awaiting federal govt promises for us ― MKO Abiola’s family

The family of the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola, has said that the federal government is yet to fulfil all its promises for the family, asides from the declaration of the day as Democracy Day.

This was disclosed by the Secretary of the family, Rahaman Abiola while fielding questions from newsmen after a visit of the delegation of the Ogun State Government led by the deputy, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the Ojagbo family house of the Abiola’s.

“We are happy indeed that President Muhammadu Buhari deemed it fit to honour Abiola by giving him the GCFR and made June 12 official Democracy Day. Kudos to that.

“So far so good, we have not benefitted anything from the Federal Government.

“Ogun State Government right from Chief Olusegun Osoba to Governor Gbenga Daniel, to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and now to Governor Dapo Abiodun, they always honour MKO Abiola every June 12.

“Ogun State Government will always come with all the mercenaries to make the day happening and to recognise that this man was born in this area and this is his hometown.

“Our breadwinner has gone. Promises from the FG we have not seen yet. On June 12, the state government is trying its best. I give kudos to them on June 12. Governor comes here always to pay solitary to the house and empower us to make sure June 12 is celebrated all the time, ” he said.

