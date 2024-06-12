In bid to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day, the Niger State Government has assured the people of the State that the incumbent Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration remains irrevocably committed to the provision of life-changing policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of the citizenry.

The Government made the call while speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman in a Press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Minna the state capital to mark the 2024 Democracy Day.

The SSG, further called on the people of the State to use the period to reflect on their roles in peacebuilding, due diligence, and good governance for sustainable development and virile economy in the State.

While lauding Nigerlites for their unalloyed support and prayers to the New Niger Agenda of the Government, Alhaji Usman noted, that since the inception of the present administration, it has embarked on remarkable and life-impacting projects which are geared towards the betterment of all and sundry in the State.

He reassured the people that Government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that democratic dividends are felt in all the nooks and crannies of the State, stressing that Nigerlites must not allow despondency to replace hope.

The SSG thereby implored the people of the State to renew their commitment to strengthening democratic institutions by imbibing values that will promote democracy such as tolerance, patriotism, and discipline.

Alhaji Usman explained further that Government noted with concerns, the security challenges bedeviling the State, but assured citizens that all forms of crimes and criminality will be nipped in the bud.

According to the SSG, “Despite the numerous challenges confronting the state, the State Government led by the Governor Umaru Bago is committed to guaranteeing security of lives and properties, unity, peace and prosperity of the citizens”.

